Tottenham vs Real Madrid Confirmed Starting Lineups

Tottenham host Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight and Pochettino will be delighted with the return of Alli and Kane for this game.
The Londoners will be looking to get back to winning ways after some poor performances against West Ham and Manchester United.
The Premier League outfit managed to impress at Bernabeu and they will be hoping for more of the same at Wembley now.
Spurs have had a mixed time at Wembley so far and a win tonight could be a huge morale-booster for them.
Wanyama’s absence will be a crucial blow for the home side. The defensive midfielder has been sensational in front of the Tottenham back four ever since he joined the club.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos will also be without some of their key stars for this one.
Bale, Vallejo, Varane, Kovacic, Navas and Carvajal are all ruled out with injuries.
Real Madrid were beaten by Girona in their last game and they will be desperate for the three points here.
Confirmed Real Madrid Starting Lineup
📝🏃 #RMUCL
¡Este es el once inicial del #RealMadrid para el encuentro frente a
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 1, 2017
Confirmed Tottenham Starting Lineup
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2017
The decision to drop Dembele could prove to be a mistake. The Belgian has been a key cog in Pochettino’s system for a while now.