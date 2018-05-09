Tottenham vs Newcastle Injury Update and Predicted Lineups

Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League this week and the Londoners will be hoping to climb above Liverpool in the table with a win here.
Pochettino’s men are currently fourth and they have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions. Spurs cannot afford to keep dropping points, especially with Chelsea breathing down their necks.
Newcastle are 10th in the table and they will be hoping to finish the season in the top half. Rafa Benitez’s men will fancy an upset here. Spurs have lost their last three home league encounters with the Magpies and the away side will be hoping for more of the same here.
The Magpies are heading into this game on the back of three defeats and their fans will be expecting a big response here.
Serge Aurier, Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele are ruled out for the home side. Vertonghen injured his ankle against WBA and he is likely to sit this one out.
As for the away side, Christian Atsu is ruled out with an injury, while Islam Slimani is suspended.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane
Predicted Newcastle Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Kenedy; Perez; Gayle
Score Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle