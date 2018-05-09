Tottenham vs Newcastle Confirmed Starting Lineups

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against West Brom with a home win over Newcastle tonight.
The Magpies have nothing to play for and Rafa Benitez’s side might lack the motivation to do well here. Furthermore, they are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats and the hosts will be confident of a result.
Spurs are fighting for a place in the top four and a defeat here could be damaging for them. This is a must-win game for the Londoners and they will be determined to do well here.
The home side will be without some key players due to injury problems and it will be interesting to see how they cope with those problems.
The likes of Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Mousa Dembele, Serge Aurier are expected to miss out against Newcastle.
Meanwhile, the away side will be without Christian Atsu and Islam Slimani.
Here are the confirmed starting lineups for both teams.
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/MjndcNf41Z
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 9, 2018
TEAM NEWS: Here’s how Newcastle United will line up against @SpursOfficial at @wembleystadium this evening (kick-off 8pm BST). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/nEJyEZgf7j
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 9, 2018