Tottenham vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Tottenham vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2016/17
14th May, 16:30 pm BST
White Hart Lane, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports 1
Tottenham Team News & Preview
Tottenham host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and the Londoners will look to end their stay at White Hart Lane with a win.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been excellent at home all season and have won their last 13 at the Lane. This is a great opportunity for them to go unbeaten at home in a league campaign for the first time since the 1964/65 season.
Lamela, Winks, Rose and Carter–Vickers are expected to miss out for the home side.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United have a very good record against Spurs away from home and Jose Mourinho’s men will be hoping to extend that. The Red Devils have lost just one of their last 15 visits to White Hart Lane.
However, the Old Trafford outfit have performed quite poorly against the top teams. They have failed to score away at the Premier League’s top five teams this term.
The away side will be without the services of Shaw, Rojo, Ibrahimovic, Young, Fellaini, Fosu–Mensah for this one.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Rashford
Tottenham vs Manchester United Key Stats
Tottenham have won their last 13 home matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United are undefeated in 32 of their last 35 matches against Tottenham in all competitions.
Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in 7 of their last 9 home matches in the Premier League.
Tottenham have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 home matches in the Premier League.
Tottenham vs Manchester United Betting Tips
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Manchester United’s last 5 games in the Premier League. Considering Tottenham’s defensive qualities, a low scoring game is very much on the cards.
Spurs have been excellent at home this season. Bet on the home side to win on Sunday.
Manchester United have done well at White Hart Lane for quite a while now. Bet on the Red Devils to win or draw here.
Tottenham vs Manchester United Prediction
Manchester United have been hard to beat under Jose Mourinho but Tottenham have the quality to find a way past them. Spurs have been outstanding at home this season and will look to end the season on a high. This is their final home game of the season and the home fans will be expecting a win.
Considering United’s last few performances against Swansea, Celta and Arsenal, the home side have a very good chance of securing the three points.
Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United