Tottenham vs Liverpool – Spurs must use confidence gained in Madrid to make title statement

Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool on Sunday in undoubtedly the most-anticipated Premier League fixture of the weekend, with two of English football’s best teams meeting at Wembley.
Both sides put in impressive performances in the Champions League in midweek, with Spurs drawing with European champions Real Madrid 1-1 in Spain and the Reds destroying Maribor 7-0.
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday. Get 15% off on the Sky Sports Day Pass now.
Spurs look menacing under Mauricio Pochettino and the late summer drive to add quality players to the squad has added the required strength in depth to the north London squad.
Tottenham’s young cohesive group have the potential to become English champions if a few things fall into place, with one of the variables a perceived lack of confidence playing at Wembley.
A 1-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend was the first Premier League triumph for Pochettino’s men at the national stadium, breaking the hoodoo and providing the impetus ahead of a sterner test against Liverpool.
Harry Kane remains Tottenham’s attacking talisman but still has not scored a league goal at Wembley this term; given the England international’s form, odds of 10/3 for him to net first against the Reds look appealing.
Liverpool meanwhile have all the trademarks of English champions but have struggled for the required consistency in the Jurgen Klopp era.
Defensive naivety has blighted the Merseyside outfit over the last 18 months, but when in the mood, the Reds have shown they can be unplayable in the final third.
While Sadio Mane has picked up a hamstring injury that will keep him out of the clash with Tottenham, Liverpool’s offensive unit of Philippe Coutinho, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino has the ability to fire their side to victory on Sunday.
Coutinho was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer but the deal did not materialise, with the Brazilian not wasting any time this season in continuing his exhilarating form from 2016-17.
The gifted playmaker is at odds of 14/5 to score at anytime – if Pochettino’s men can keep the former Inter Milan star quiet, their chances of victory will be massively improved.
However, these two teams have been relatively equal in recent years, with three out of the last five meetings ending in a draw.
As such, odds of 16/1 that this highly anticipated game ending 0-0 could be prudent bet, as Tottenham and Liverpool may well be hard to separate.
Both sides will need to win points if they are to keep pace with the Manchester sides, who look intent on fighting their own title battle this season.
Watch Tottenham v Liverpool Live Online
Save 15% on a Sky Sports Day Pass, and get the best Sky Sports action for 24 glorious hours for less. Buy your pass and activate whenever you’re ready. There’s more sport than you can shake a racquet at. Join today for a one-off payment of just £5.94. No contract.
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday.
Offer is open to UK residents only.