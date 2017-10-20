Tottenham vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Tottenham vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2017/18
22nd October, 16:00 pm BST
Wembley, London
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday. Get 15% off on the Sky Sports Day Pass now.
Tottenham vs Liverpool Preview
Tottenham host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and the Londoners will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win.
Spurs were excellent against Real Madrid despite only managing a draw. They will be looking to exploit Liverpool’s defensive problems this weekend. The home side are now unbeaten in their last 10 competitive matches and they will fancy their chances here.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are in decent form as well. The Reds are heading into this game on the back of a 7-0 win in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions. Also, the Reds are on a four-match unbeaten run on their trips to north London.
Tottenham vs Liverpool Team News
Mauricio Pochettino will be without Erik Lamela for this one. Ben Davies, Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou are doubts right now and will be assessed closer to kick-off.
As for Liverpool, Sadio Mane’s absence will be a major blow. Lallana, Clyne and Bogdan are injured as well.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez; Rose, Winks, Dier, Trippier; Alli, Eriksen; Kane
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Salah
Tottenham vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Tottenham are undefeated in 22 of their last 23 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 10 matches against Tottenham in all competitions. Bet on the Reds to win or draw.
Tottenham vs Liverpool Prediction
Tottenham have one of the best defences in the league and Liverpool are very good going forward. This should be a fascinating contest between two very exciting teams.
The Reds have done well against Spurs in the last few seasons and they will fancy their chances here. However, the home side are a better team and are in better form as well.
Both teams are likely to cancel each other out and a draw seems likely.
Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool
Watch Tottenham v Liverpool Live Online
Save 15% on a Sky Sports Day Pass, and get the best Sky Sports action for 24 glorious hours for less. Buy your pass and activate whenever you’re ready. There’s more sport than you can shake a racquet at. Join today for a one-off payment of just £5.94. No contract.
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday.
Offer is open to UK residents only.