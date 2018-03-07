Tottenham vs Juventus: Hugo Lloris sends out a message to his teammates

Tottenham host Juventus in the Champions League later today and they will be looking to secure safe passage into the Quarterfinals with a win at home.
Pochettino’s men did very well to get a 2-2 draw in Turin and the fans will be expecting them to finish the job at Wembley now.
Spurs have a major advantage as far as the away goal rule is concerned and they will be favourites to win here. The Premier League side are in top form right now and they have been formidable at home all season.
Club captain Hugo Lloris has sent out a message to his teammates ahead of the crunch clash tonight. The French keeper believes that Spurs will have to approach this game with the right energy, the right mentality and the right attitude or they could lose everything they have worked for.
He said: “It’s true we have a small advantage because we scored two goals away from home. But if you don’t have the right energy, the right mentality and the right attitude things can turn very quickly.”
It will be interesting to see how Spurs set up for tonight’s game. They can afford to sit back and hit Juventus on the break or get the visitors from the onset. The Italians will be forced to play an attacking game after conceding twice in the first leg and that could play into Tottenham’s hands eventually.