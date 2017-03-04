Tottenham vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Tottenham vs Everton
English Premier League 2016/17
05th March, 13:30 pm BST
White Hart Lane, London
TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Spurs are heading into the match with full confidence after thrashing Stoke City 4-0 last weekend, and they will look to carry that momentum forward when they on Everton on Sunday.
Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were subbed off against Stoke City last weekend, but they should return to the starting line up in such an important game. Spurs, however, are still without Danny Rose and Erik Lamela.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.
EVERTON TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Everton have started the 2017 on a high note, and are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games. Ronald Koeman’s side are heading into this match on the back of a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Goodison Park last Saturday.
Koeman has no major injury worries at the moment, with Yannick Bolasie remaining the only long-term absentee.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Robles, Baines, Mori, Williams, Coleman, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Lookman, Lukaku, Barkley
SPURS VS EVERTON KEY STATS
5 – Everton have clean sheets in five of their last seven Premier League matches
8 – Spurs have won their last eight home matches in the Premier League
9 – Everton are undefeated in their last nine matches in the Premier League
SPURS VS EVERTON BETTING TIPS
Tottenham have an impressive home record, having won their last eight games at WHL. Back them at 1.70 with Smartbet to win this game.
Everton have scored in eight of their last nine games in all competitions. Expect both teams to score at 1.72 with Smartbet.
TOTTENHAM VS EVERTON PREDICTION
Both the teams are heading into this match on the back of strong results in the Premier League. However, in recent meetings between the two sides, three of the last six occasions have ended in a draw. It promises to be an entertaining and high scoring game, and a draw could be on the cards.