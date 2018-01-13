Tottenham vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Tottenham vs Everton
English Premier League 2017/18
13th January, 17:30 pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Everton live on BT Sport 1
Tottenham vs Everton Preview
Spurs host Everton in the Premier League this weekend and the Londoners will be looking to extend their solid home record against Everton.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won seven of their last nine competitive matches and they have won four and drawn two of their last six home meetings with the Toffees.
Sam Allardyce will be looking to grind out a result here but Everton’s away form has been very poor. They have won just one of their last 19 away league matches.
Spurs will be looking to close in on top four with a win here.
Tottenham vs Everton Team News
Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are both ruled out for Tottenham.
As for Everton, Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines are all ruled out.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Kenny, Jagielka, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Bolasie, Rooney, Sigurdsson; Tosun
Tottenham vs Everton Betting Tips
Tottenham are undefeated in their last 10 matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on Spurs to win or draw here.
The last four meetings between these two teams have produced a total of 12 goals. Over 2.5 goals seem likely here.
Tottenham vs Everton Prediction
Spurs are favourites heading into this one and they should be able to secure the three points.
Everton will look to sit deep and hit the home side on the break but they will struggle to contain the likes of Kane, Son, Eriksen and Alli.
A home win seems certain.
Tottenham 2-1 Everton