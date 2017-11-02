Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2017/18
5th November, 12:00 pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live on BT Sport 1
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Preview
Tottenham host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend and they will be looking to extend their fine run of form with another win.
Spurs were excellent against Real Madrid last night and they will be firm favourites heading into this game. Pochettino wants to win the title and his side will have to win these type of games in order to challenge the likes of City.
Palace have been atrocious this season and Spurs will be confident of a win this weekend. The Eagles have won just one of their nine league games and they have shown no signs of a turnaround so far.
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Team News
Crystal Palace are without Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke this weekend.
Meanwhile, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama will both miss out for the home side here.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Dier; Aurier, Winks, Dembele, Eriksen, Vertonghen; Alli; Kane
Predicted Crystal Palace Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Speroni; Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Aanholt; Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek; Townsend, Zaha
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Crystal Palace have failed to score in their last 7 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on Spurs to keep a clean sheet.
Crystal Palace have lost their last 7 away matches in the Premier League. Furthermore, Tottenham are undefeated in 23 of their last 24 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Prediction
This should be a routine victory for the home side. Spurs are far superior in terms of quality as well as form.
Palace will struggle to contain them and they will find it hard to break Spurs down without the likes of Benteke and Wickham.
A home win seems certain.
Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace