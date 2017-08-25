Tottenham vs Burnley Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Tottenham vs Burnley
English Premier League 2017/18
27th August, 16:00 pm BST
Wembley, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Burnley live on NBC Sports (US)
Tottenham vs Burnley Preview
Tottenham host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend and Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be hoping to bounce back from their derby defeat against Chelsea last week.
Spurs crashed to a 2-1 loss against their cross-town rivals and they will be desperate for the three points here. The home side have a very good record against Burnley and they will be confident of extending their five-match winning run at home against the Clarets.
Burnley managed to beat Chelsea in their opening game and they will be eyeing another upset here. The midweek win against Blackburn will have given them some confidence and momentum for this game.
Furthermore, they will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against West Brom last weekend.
Tottenham vs Burnley Team News
Burnley will be without the injured duo of Dean Marney and Jon Walters for the trip to Wembley.
Meanwhile, Spurs will be without Rose, Lamela, and Nkoudou due to injuries. Davinson Sanchez does not have a work permit yet and will miss this one.
Possible Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen; Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Trippier; Eriksen, Alli; Kane
Possible Burnley Starting Lineup (4-5-1): Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady; Vokes
Tottenham vs Burnley Betting Tips
Tottenham have won their last 5 home matches against Burnley in all competitions. They have also managed score at least 2 goals in those matches. A home win seems likely.
Tottenham have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 5 home matches against Burnley in all competitions. Also, there have been over 2.5 goals scored in 7 of Tottenham’s last 8 home games in the Premier League. A high scoring game is definitely on the cards here.
Tottenham vs Burnley Prediction
This should be a comfortable win for the home side. They are far superior to Burnley and will be motivated after the derby defeat.
Burnley will struggle to contain Tottenham’s well-organised attack and they simply do not have the creativity to get past the Spurs defence.
Tottenham 3-0 Burnley