Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham vs Burnley Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Tottenham vs Burnley Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

25 August, 2017 Burnley, English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham vs Burnley Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.

Tottenham vs Burnley
English Premier League 2017/18
27th August, 16:00 pm BST
Wembley, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Burnley live on NBC Sports (US)

Tottenham vs Burnley Preview

Tottenham host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend and Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be hoping to bounce back from their derby defeat against Chelsea last week.

Spurs crashed to a 2-1 loss against their cross-town rivals and they will be desperate for the three points here. The home side have a very good record against Burnley and they will be confident of extending their five-match winning run at home against the Clarets.

Burnley managed to beat Chelsea in their opening game and they will be eyeing another upset here. The midweek win against Blackburn will have given them some confidence and momentum for this game.

Furthermore, they will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against West Brom last weekend.

Tottenham vs Burnley Team News

Burnley will be without the injured duo of Dean Marney and Jon Walters for the trip to Wembley.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without Rose, Lamela, and Nkoudou due to injuries. Davinson Sanchez does not have a work permit yet and will miss this one.

Possible Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen; Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Trippier; Eriksen, Alli; Kane

Possible Burnley Starting Lineup (4-5-1): Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady; Vokes

Tottenham vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tottenham have won their last 5 home matches against Burnley in all competitions. They have also managed score at least 2 goals in those matches. A home win seems likely.

Tottenham have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 5 home matches against Burnley in all competitions. Also, there have been over 2.5 goals scored in 7 of Tottenham’s last 8 home games in the Premier League. A high scoring game is definitely on the cards here.

Tottenham vs Burnley Prediction

This should be a comfortable win for the home side. They are far superior to Burnley and will be motivated after the derby defeat.

Burnley will struggle to contain Tottenham’s well-organised attack and they simply do not have the creativity to get past the Spurs defence.

Tottenham 3-0 Burnley

Ronald Koeman ready to welcome Diego Costa to Everton
Former Rangers captain cranks up the pressure on Pedro Caixinha

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com