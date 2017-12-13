Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham vs Brighton Confirmed Starting Lineups

Tottenham host Brighton at Wembley tonight and the Londoners will be looking to build on their massive win over Stoke City at the weekend.

Spurs face Manchester City in the next Premier League game and Pochettino will be looking to build some confidence and momentum with a win tonight.

Meanwhile, the visitors are in poor form right now and this will be a massive challenge for them. Brighton have lost their last five in the Premier League and considering their away form, this one should be a tough trip for them as well.

The Seagulls have lost their last two away Premier League matches.

Spurs will be without some of their key players for this one. The likes of Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Vincent Wanyama are ruled out with suspension and injuries.

Brighton will be without the services of Steve Sidwell and Gaetan Bong for this one. Both players are sidelined with injuries.

 

Pochettino has decided to drop Dele Alli for this one. It will be interesting to see whether it affects the home team’s creativity.

