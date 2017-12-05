Tottenham vs APOEL Nicosia Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Tottenham vs APOEL Nicosia
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
6th December, 19:45 pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs APOEL Nicosia live on BT Sport 3
Tottenham vs APOEL Nicosia Preview
Tottenham host APOEL in the Champions League this week and they will be looking to get back to winning ways here. They are already through to the next round but Spurs have a lot to prove here.
The Londoners have been quite disappointing in the recent weeks and the home fans will be expecting a reaction. Spurs were held to a draw against Watford at the weekend and a win here would give them some confidence heading into the Christmas period.
As for APOEL, they will be desperate to qualify for the Europa League and in order for that to happen, they will need to better Borussia Dortmund’s result in Madrid.
Tottenham vs APOEL Nicosia Team News
Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld both miss out for the hosts, with the duo injured.
Erik Lamela has only just recovered after 13 months on the sidelines and he is not a part of Tottenham’s Champions League squad.
As for APOEL, Carlao and Zhivko Milanov are both sidelined.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane
Predicted APOEL Nicosia Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Waterman; Vouros, Rueda, Merkis, Lago; Vinicius, Morais; Zahid, Ebecilio, Aloneftis; Camargo
Tottenham vs APOEL Nicosia Betting Tips
Tottenham have won 5 of their last 6 matches in the UEFA Champions League. Bet on the home team to win.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Tottenham’s last 7 games in the UEFA Champions League. Spurs will be desperate for a big win and another high scoring game is on the cards here.
Tottenham vs APOEL Nicosia Prediction
APOEL are way out of their depth here and this should be a comfortable home win for Spurs.
Despite their dip in form and the injury problems, they are a very good side and they will head to the knockout rounds as the group winners.
Tottenham 3-0 APOEL Nicosia