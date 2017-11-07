Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham trio pull out of England squad, fans react on social media

7 November, 2017 England, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

England take on Germany at Wembley this Friday and Gareth Southgate will be without the services of Harry Kane and Harry Winks due to injuries.

The Tottenham pair has pulled out of the national squad and the former Spurs midfielder Jake Livermore has been drafted in as a replacement. Winks and Kane will miss the game against Brazil on the 14th of November as well.

Both players have been in sensational form for Pochettino and Southgate will be disappointed with the situation. The England manager is already without another Tottenham star – Dele Alli.

Harry Kane is suffering from a knee injury while midfielder Harry Winks has an ankle problem. The pair had treatment during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday. Winks twisted his ankle against Palace and was taken off at half-time. Kane was taken off on the 77th minute.

Tottenham fans seemed quite happy with the news that their key players were going to miss the international break. The injuries don’t seem too serious and the players can now recover and return fresher for Tottenham’s upcoming fixtures after the break.

 

