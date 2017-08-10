Tottenham Transfer Roundup: Latest on Danny Rose and Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has rocked the club with some sensational claims about his future.
In an interview with the Sun, Rose revealed that he wants to play for a club in the North. The left back feels that he has been away from his family for a while now and he will make it a priority to return in the near future.
Also, the player is keen on winning trophies at this stage of his career. Rose has not been able to achieve that at Spurs. The Londoners are yet to sign a player this summer and the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City has raised further doubts about their ambitions as a football club.
“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me,” the England defender told the Sun. “Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.”
“I will say this too, I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere. I am going to make it my priority before I retire to play football up there. I have been away for over 10 years now and I don’t get to see my mum that often. I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”
Rose is one of the best left backs in the country right now and he would only join a top Premier League club. In that case, the only options for him in the north are Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.
All three clubs are direct rivals of Tottenham and it will be a devastating blow for the Londoners if they lost a key player to one of their competitors.
Meanwhile, Rose also revealed that he is aware of his worth in the current market and it seems that the player is looking for a pay rise.
“I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level. Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.”
In other news, Tottenham are looking to sign the highly rated Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez this summer.
According to Sun, Spurs have already begun talks with the Eredivisie outfit regarding the centre back and they believe that they are leading the chase for Sanchez.
The 21-year-old is one of the most talented young defenders around and he would be a solid addition to Spurs’ defence.
As per the report, Tottenham are set to launch a £35m bid for Ajax defender.