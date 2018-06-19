Tottenham transfer agreed for Pritchard, impressed on trial at Bolton

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed highly-rated midfielder Joe Pritchard has agreed a transfer from Tottenham Hotspur. The 21-year-old impressed during a trial with the club at the end of last season and will hope to finally get first-team football to continue his development after stalling with the Lilywhites.
Pritchard was named on Tottenham’s released list submitted to the Premier League this summer and Bolton swooped in to procure his signature. He made 56 appearances for the reserve team before sealing his departure. Tottenham’s u23 side finished ninth in the Premier League 2 last season, just two places above the relegation zone.
As for his new club, Bolton finished only one place above the drop zone in the Championship, two points clear of 22nd-placed Barnsley. Wanderers were among the lowest scores in the division and had one of the worst defensive records, so they have a lot to work on this summer. Pritchard could be in for a rude awakening.
Nevertheless, Tottenham couldn’t find a place for him in the first-team and never handed him a senior appearance. With Moussa Sissoko, Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Harry Winks for competition in midfield, Pritchard was fighting a losing battle.
