Tottenham to agree new deal for highly-rated midfielder Alli

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are set to agree a new long-term deal for Dele Alli that will see him earn £100k-per-week. The highly-rated 22-year-old has four years remaining on his existing contract, but Daniel Levy will sanction him a considerable payrise to ward off interest from other clubs.
Alli joined Tottenham in 2015 from MK Dons and has gone on to make 146 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 87 goals. The English international, who boasts 25 caps for his country, enjoyed two breakout seasons that put him on the map before things slowed down in 2017/18.
His debut season in 2015/16 saw him contribute 19 goals in 33 Premier League games and be named the PFA Young Player of the Year, 12 months after being named the EFL Young Player of the Year. Alli’s second campaign at Spurs went even better than his first, scoring 18 league goals as the Lilywhites finished second on 86 points. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award again.
Last season, however, was somewhat of a disappointment and saw the midfielder picked up seven yellow cards and endure a slow start to the campaign. Alli scored just one goal between the end of August and the end of December. Nevertheless, he’s highly-rated by Tottenham and one star they’re desperate to tie down to a long-term deal.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane recently signed new contracts and Alli is expected to be one of many Tottenham first-team players to follow.
Stats from Transfermarkt.