Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon favours a move to Liverpool

Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with several Premier League clubs in the recent months but the player has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.
Apparently, Sessegnon is a boyhood Liverpool fan and he wants to play under Jurgen Klopp.
According to Express, the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in the prodigious young talent as well. It seems that a bidding war could be on the cards this summer.
It will be interesting to see who ends up with the versatile Fulham defender eventually.
Despite the emergence of Andy Robertson, Liverpool could use a talent like Sessegnon. Moreno has been quite average defensively and the Spaniard should be replaced in the summer.
The 17-year-old Fulham star has shown exceptional maturity in the Championship this season and he could be an asset for the Reds in the long term. Sessegnon is not just a reliable left back; he can operate as a left winger as well. The England defender has managed to score 14 times from the left flank this season.
Jurgen Klopp has done well to develop young players during his managerial career and he would be the ideal manager for a talent like Sessegnon. A move to Anfield could the ideal solution for both parties here.