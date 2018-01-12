Tottenham target Malcom prefers to play for Arsene Wenger

Arsenal are hoping to replace Alexis Sanchez by signing the highly rated Brazilian attacker Malcom.
Sanchez is a target for both Manchester clubs and the Chilean is expected to leave by the end of this month.
Malcom has been outstanding for Bordeaux this season and he is likely to cost around €50 million.
According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Tottenham and Arsenal are both looking to sign the versatile attacker but the player prefers to play under Arsene Wenger.
Spurs tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window as well but their offer was turned down. It will be interesting to see whether they manage to convince the player to snub Arsenal in January.
Both teams are expected to meet the player’s representatives soon.
There is no doubt that both Arsenal and Spurs can pay the asking price for the player. It might come down to the player’s preference eventually.
Malcom can play out wide as well as the number ten and his versatility would be a major bonus for any side.
The Brazilian has got 7 goals and 4 assists so far this season.