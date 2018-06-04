Tottenham target James Maddison would be perfect for Everton

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, Everton are leading the race to sign Norwich City’s highly rated attacking midfielder James Maddison in the summer transfer window.
The 21-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular season at the Carrow Road, and as a result big Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
It has been reported that the likes of Liverpool, Southampton and Tottenham are interested in securing the signature of the young attacking midfielder.
He is a special talent, and Norwich would demand a fee in the region of £20 million and £25m for the England Under-21 international.
Maddison scored 14 goals from midfield in the Championship last season and further registered eight assists.
With Wayne Rooney likely to leave the club, it is high time Everton snap him up. Technically gifted, strong in passing, holding on to the ball, and equally adept in taking free-kicks, he is just an archetypal Marco Silva signing.
With Watford refusing to sell Richarlison to Everton, the Toffees must move for Maddison as an alternative.
Tottenham are stocked with top class attacking midfielders, and Maddison may struggle to get game time there. Taking age and versatility into account, the investment in Maddison is worth making for Everton.