Tottenham target Abdoulaye Doucoure dreams of playing for Liverpool

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has had a superb season with the Hornets so far and the midfielder is being linked with a move this summer.
Doucoure has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in the recent months and it seems that the midfielder is keen on playing for the Reds.
The Watford star has revealed that Liverpool would be the dream move for him.
He said (quotes translated by HITC): “Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction. I was impatient to play there, at Anfield. I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me, it would be a dream to play in a club like this.”
The Reds could certainly use a physically imposing midfield player like him and he would be the ideal replacement for Emre Can if the German decides to leave Anfield in the summer.
Doucoure could be the perfect partner for Naby Keita at the heart of Klopp’s midfield next season.
Not only will he add more power and drive to Liverpool’s play, he is very good defensively as well and he will shield the back four better than the likes of Henderson.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually but Doucoure’s comments will certainly come as a blow to Spurs who are apparently keen on signing him.