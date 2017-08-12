Tottenham submit offer for Anthony Martial

Tottenham have made a sensational move to sign the Manchester United forward Anthony Martial according to latest reports.
Apparently, the Londoners have submitted a concrete offer for the Frenchman but the Red Devils have turned it down. The 21-year-old has had mixed time at Old Trafford ever since Jose Mourinho arrived and it will be interesting to see whether the player forces a move now.
Martial’s lack of defensive discipline has made it hard for him to impress the new manager. Mourinho has always preferred wide players with defensive contributions.
Independent are reporting that Tottenham’s interest in Martial is genuine. Apparently, Pochettino wants to sign a wide attacker and has looked at Keita Balde and Zaha as well.
Spurs have a fantastic set of attackers but they were crying out for pace and width last season. Signing someone like Martial would be a massive boost. The Frenchman’s signing would help Spurs put together Premier League’s most lethal attacking trio alongside Alli and Kane. His arrival would certainly make them very strong contenders for the title this season.
Martial joined Manchester United in 2015 for a deal worth around £57.6 million. If Manchester United do sell the player, they will make looking to make a profit and that kind of fee might not be affordable for Spurs.
The French international scored 17 goals in all competitions during his debut season at Old Trafford. Last year, he played just 25 league games and scored 4 goals.