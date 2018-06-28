Tottenham submit bid for Alassane Plea

Tottenham are hoping to sign the Nice forward Alassane Plea this summer.
The Londoners are looking for a quality alternative to Harry Kane and Pochettino has identified the 25-year-old Frenchman as a target.
Plea scored 20 goals for his side last season and he should prove to be a useful addition to the Spurs side.
Tottenham have already submitted a bid for the player and it will be interesting to see how Nice respond to their interest. The Londoners have offered £23million for the player.
As per the reports, both clubs are locked in talks right now but the deal is getting closer to completion.
The Premier League outfit are in desperate need of another goalscorer and Plea’s arrival could give them enough depth to push for the title. Spurs have been very impressive defensively, but they need a better attack to compete with Manchester City.
Tottenham are keen on signing the Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as well. However, the Ligue 1 outfit are not keen on selling.