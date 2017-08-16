Tottenham submit £25m bid for Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham are interested in signing the Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
The 17-year-old left back is rated as one of the most talented young players around Europe right now and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are willing to pay top dollar for him.
According to the Telegraph, Spurs have already submitted a £25 million bid for the 17-year-old Fulham prodigy. However, Fulham have rejected the offer.
Despite his age, Sessegnon could make a difference for Spurs. The 17-year-old is quite mature for someone his age.
The English defender could be the ideal replacement for Danny Rose. Rose recently questioned Tottenham’s ambitions and revealed that he would push for an exit if an opportunity comes his way.
Had Fulham accepted the offer from Spurs, it would have been close to what Manchester United paid for Wayne Rooney in 2004. Rooney’s transfer is still the most expensive move for an English teenager.
Fulham are owned by the American billionaire Shahid Khan, and the London club are looking to secure promotion to the Premier League this season. Therefore, the club’s hierarchy is not keen on losing their key players this summer.
Tom Cairney was linked with a move away as well but Fulham will not cash in on their prized prospects.