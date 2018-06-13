Tottenham submit £15m bid for Jack Grealish

Tottenham have submitted a bid for the highly talented Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish.
According to Sky Sports, Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester City are keen on signing the 22-year-old attacker as well.
Spurs have offered in the region of £15m for the player and it will be interesting to see what Aston Villa’s response is.
The Championship outfit are in a financial crisis right now and they have already let go of John Terry to ease the wage bill. They might have to cash in on another star player as well.
Grealish was a standout performer for Aston Villa last season and he could be a decent option for Pochettino next season.
Tottenham could use some depth out wide and Grealish would be an ideal addition alongside Moura and Lamela.
The report adds that Chelsea are willing to sign the player and then loan him back to Aston Villa for a season and therefore the Championship outfit would prefer to sell Grealish to the Blues.
Also, they value the player at around £30m and it will be interesting to see whether Spurs can agree on a deal now.