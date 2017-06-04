Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen ‘keeping all options open’ ahead of potential departure

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has revealed that he is ‘keeping all options open’ with a move away from North London likely to be on the cards this summer.
Since his £20 million switch from AZ Alkmaar last summer, Janssen has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League, scoring just two goals from open play in 38 appearances in all competitions.
Janssen played very little role to help Spurs finish runner ups only behind champions Chelsea and the Dutch forward was handed just one Premier League start from November till the end of the season with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino increasingly losing faith in the 22-year-old.
The Netherlands International’s most likely destination is a potential return back to the Eredivisie but Janssen was quite coy about his future.
“I cannot say anything about that,” Janssen told De Telegraaf when asked about a possible move back to the Dutch league. “I keep all options open.”
“[My future] is a matter for after the holidays. I want the prospect of more playing time, but otherwise I’m now better keeping my mouth shut.”
Janssen failed to create a solid partnership with the established Spurs’ star Harry Kane early in the season and later endured an uphill battle of facing competition with the English striker, who netted 29 goals from 30 Premier League appearances to claim the Premier League Golden Boot award.
“I initially found it difficult with my role as a substitute, sometimes sat in the stands at Spurs, but I learned to deal with it,” Janssen added.
“As a young player I had to compete with Harry Kane, the top scorer of the Premier League, arguably the toughest league in the world. And a striker performing remains in the team.”