Tottenham striker Harry Kane posts message on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed today that star striker Harry Kane will be out for at least a month after suffering an ankle injury.
The Spurs striker damaged his ankle ligament in Sunday’s Premier League win over Bournemouth.
The 24-year-old took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He says that it is ‘disappointing’ to be out for a month, but has assured fans that he will do everything to get back as soon as possible.
Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game. Will do everything I can to get back out there asap. 💪 pic.twitter.com/sznSx6C5Kl
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 14, 2018
Spurs said in a statement that “preliminary assessments” confirmed the injury after a scan on Monday.
Kane injured his right ankle in a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, and now will miss Spurs’ FA Cup quarter-final clash at Swansea on Saturday.
Furthermore, he will miss two England friendlies the following week. Kane has been in sensational form this season and has scored 35 goals in all competitions.
Fellow teammate Toby Alderweireld has responded to his tweet and has wished him a speedy recovery. He tweeted:
Get well soon mate! 💪🏼
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 14, 2018