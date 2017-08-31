Tottenham striker backs Levy, Gomes and Llorente linked with moves

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has backed chairman Daniel Levy to produce some transfer deadline day magic.
Spurs have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, although West Ham are also chasing the player’s signature.
A late move for Fernando Llorente could also materialise, although Chelsea remain favourites to secure the Spaniard’s services.
Levy was criticised by full-back Danny Rose for keeping a tight rein on the club’s finances, but Kane insists the Spurs’ chief is doing a good job.
“I’m with England and I don’t want to talk about it (Rose’s comments) too much,” said Kane.
“He said what he said, but he now just needs to concentrate on getting himself fit and helping us again at Spurs.
“Daniel likes to do it on the last day (of the window) to get the best deal and we just have to wait and see.
“He is a great businessman. He knows what he wants, he’s been around for a long time, he’s great for our club and he runs it in a very good way.
“The facilities we’ve got now are second to none. Some chairmen are different, but he does what he does and feels it’s the best way to help out the team.”