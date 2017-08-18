Tottenham still interested in signing Everton star Ross Barkley

Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing Ross Barkley before the transfer window closes, despite the fact he is out injured for three months.
Barkley has been ruled out after tearing a hamstring in training with Everton and is expected to undergo surgery.
Both Tottenham and Chelsea have been eyeing the midfielder, but his injury raised doubts over whether they would end their interest.
Everton’s acquisition of Gylfi Sigurdsson for £45 million is another nail in the coffin for Barkley at Goodison Park and, according to the Telegraph, the 23-year-old could be on his way south before the end of August.
Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino is aware the club could lose out on the player if he waits, with Barkley’s Everton contract expiring next summer.
Barkley picked up his injury during a training session earlier this week and had to be helped from the field.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman said: “He stopped training on Monday – it looks like the hamstring. But we need to do more tests to know exactly what the injury is.”
Koeman added that he would wait until the end of August before making a decision on Barkley’s future.
Barkley has made 179 appearances for Everton in all competitions, scoring 27 goals.