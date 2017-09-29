Tottenham star won’t join Barcelona, Real Madrid more likely

Top La Liga pundit Guillem Balague says Barcelona won’t buy Harry Kane, but he believes Real Madrid could make a move for the Tottenham striker.
Kane has been in devastating form this season, scoring nine goals in eight appearances in all competitions.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club as his reputation grows, but Balague says Kane won’t be heading to the Nou Camp.
“Barcelona will not go for Kane,” he told Sky Sports.
“They cannot afford his cost for starters but yes, they will have to start thinking of another striker in a couple of years.
“It has been a slow start for (Luis) Suarez who tried to recover from his last injury too early to be with Uruguay and now he is paying for it because he does not feel 100 percent.
“Kane is a world class striker. He is scoring regularly in one of the top teams in England (the most consistent) but next summer, or even this January, Real Madrid is hoping to sign a young up-and-coming striker to be alongside Benzema and Ronaldo.
“In any case, has anybody asked Kane? I honestly believe that for as long as Pochettino is at Spurs, Kane will stay put.”
Kane’s form during 2017 was always likely to draw admiring glances from other clubs, and Balague’s theory about Madrid could develop over the coming months.
The La Liga giants haven’t replaced Alvaro Morata and Kane’s addition to their forward ranks would make perfect sense.
Tottenham have historically been a club who will sell if the price is right, but whether that would apply to Kane is open to debate.
If Spurs want to be considered as serious players in both the Premier League and Champions League they must retain Kane’s services, whatever it takes.