Tottenham star Eriksen ready to force through a move to Barcelona

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to force through a move to Spanish giants Barcelona this summer.
The Danish international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during recent years and he has long been linked with the Spanish club.
He was in stellar form for Spurs last season and scored 14 goals and notched 13 assists to help the North London club finish the English top-flight in the top four.
Ernesto Valverde’s men need to make a big midfield signing this summer after they lost veteran Andres Iniesta who has joined the lucrative Chinese Super League.
Eriksen is the man who they have identified to possibly become their midfield engine from next season.
According to Don Balon, the former Ajax man is now willing to go to the Camp Nou in the hopes of matching the legacy of Danish legend Michael Laudrup.
In 2016, Danish football legend Brian Laudrup who is the brother of Michael predicted that Eriksen would one day make a move to Barcelona.
He said: “He is a very interesting player for teams like Barcelona,”
“He is the type of player who would suit them.
“He has great vision and has the talent to score goals. Maybe he’s not the quickest player, but he thinks quickly and that makes him stand out.”