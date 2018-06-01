Tottenham signing Matthijs de Ligt could pave the way for Toby Alderweireld’s departure

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window.
Earlier this month, reports emerged that Spurs are preparing a £45 million offer to sign the Dutch wonderkid. The 18-year-old is a highly rated centre-back, and several European clubs are vying for his signature including the likes of Juventus and Manchester City.
Having earned success with the signing of Davinson Sanchez last summer, Spurs would be looking to raid Ajax once more. However, Spurs need to shell out in the region of £45 million, which looks a bit too much for a young talent who is far from being the finished product.
The potential arrival of Matthijs de Ligt could see Toby Alderweireld leaving Spurs in the summer transfer window.
The world class Belgian defender is on £50,000-a-week wages at Spurs, and talks of an improved deal has hit a snag. It has reached a point where Spurs have decided to cash in on him rather than offering him a lucrative contract.
There is no shortage of admirers for Alderweireld, with The Sun reporting that Premier League rivals Manchester United are ready to offer £50 million for him.