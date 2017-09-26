Tottenham Hotspur face Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday night in a crucial Champions League group clash, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men desperate to record three points on the road.
Spurs started their 2017-18 European journey in sublime form earlier this month, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at Wembley, but anything other than victory in Cyprus will negate this excellent result.
Pochettino has some real decisions to make in terms of his starting line-up, with his Tottenham outfit blighted by injuries.
Christian Eriksen’s illness means that the superlative Dane has remained in London and with Dele Alli suspended, the make-up of the Spurs attack against APOEL will make fascinating viewing.
With Son Heung-min and Harry Kane the only recognised attackers from the usual starting XI ready to play, there is a real argument that Pochettino should give summer signing Fernando Llorente his first start in Tottenham colours.
The Spanish forward has been acquired to add competition for places in the Spurs forward line and now must be trusted to deliver the goods in an essential clash.
Tottenham have rotated between 3-4-2-1 and 4-2-3-1 formations over the last 12 months, with three at the back the system of choice recently.
However, reverting to a back four may be necessary to facilitate Llorente’s place in the team, with Kane dropping into the number ten role to fill the creative gap left by Eriksen and Alli.
Moussa Sissoko may also be pushed further forward to complete an attacking quartet, with Tottenham feeling the pinch of injuries and unavailability.
As such, here is the starting XI that Tottenham should field on Tuesday night to record victory in Cyprus.
Predicted Tottenham starting XI vs APOEL (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Winks, Dier; Sissoko, Kane, Son; Llorente