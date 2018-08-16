Tottenham should not let Toby Alderweireld go amid Bayern Munich interest

According to reports from The Mirror, German giants Bayern Munich have considered Toby Alderweireld as a potential replacement for Jerome Boateng.
Paris Saint-Germain remain keen on signing Boateng, and the deal is highly on the cards as the former Manchester City defender has already agreed personal terms with the French giants.
If Boateng indeed leaves the leave, Bayern would look to fill his void, and could turn to the Belgian international, who seems now ready to stay at Spurs.
The 29-year-old, who is on £80k-per-week wages at Spurs, has a contract at the club till 2019, with the club having an option to extend by one more year.
The Belgium defender was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but the Red Devils failed to firm up their interest.
Spurs must resist all temptation if Bayern come up with a very good offer this month. From a financial point of view selling Alderweireld makes sense, but Spurs will be taking an unnecessary risk if they do so.
It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for them as they failed to sign a single player. Mauricio Pochettino will have to rely on his key players, and selling Alderweireld would mean the squad depth will be compromised.
Alderweireld is a world class centre-back, and he could still play a major role for the club this season. At this moment he is behind Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez in the pecking order, but surely he will be needed at some stage during the long season.
Pochettino has Juan Foyth as the other option, but given a choice he would love to have the Belgian as his third choice rather than the 20-year-old Argentine centre back.