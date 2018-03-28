Tottenham should move for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney instead of Luke Shaw

With Danny Rose’s future uncertain at Tottenham, signing a left-back is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s top priorities next season.
The Times reported earlier this month that Spurs and Everton are one of the contenders to sign Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw who is looking to leave the club in the summer after dropping out of favour of manager Jose Mourinho.
Shaw, who earns a reported wage of £70k per week, has previously played under Pochettino at Southampton and therefore he could look to reunite with his former manager.
There is no doubt that Shaw is a highly talented player, but his recent injury record doesn’t give a good impression, and therefore signing him could be a gamble.
Keeping that in mind, Spurs would be better off turning their attention to Celtic’s top class defender Kieran Tierney instead.
Tierney is only 20 but he has shown maturity beyond years while playing for his club and country. He is smart, agile, loves tackling, and is excellent with his delivery – something Pochettino loves to see in his full-backs.
He is one of the players who has come with distinction in an otherwise miserable European campaign for Celtic that shows that he has the required quality and mentality to handle pressure.
Pochettino loves to work with young players and he could make Tierney an even better player. The best quality about Tierney is his fitness, and his boundless energy.
This season Tierney has played more games (53 games so far) than any other professional in world football that shows his physical fitness along with his maturity to handle pressure.
He would be a terrific signing for Spurs, one that Pochettino must not miss out in the summer.