Tottenham should move ahead of Liverpool to sign Gelson Martins

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are showing interest in Sporting Lisbon forward Gelson Martins.
The two Premier League clubs can both offer him Champions League football next season, and Spurs should move ahead of Liverpool to lure him to the north London club.
The 23-year-old possesses blistering pace and enjoyed a fabulous 2017-18 campaign, where he scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists.
Liverpool will be looking to bolster their attacking department especially after Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona. Spurs have a star studded attacking set up but Mauricio Pochettino could still add quality to his ranks especially if he ships out Erik Lamela.
The Portuguese winger is reportedly unhappy at Sporting and is likely to be available this summer. There will be a lot of competition for him, especially if he manages to free himself from his contract.
Martins will add great quality and depth to the squad, and Pochettino should not miss out on the opportunity of signing him.