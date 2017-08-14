Tottenham set to step up interest in Lazio’s Keita Balde

Tottenham will be looking to step up their interest in the Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao after the player was left out of his club’s Supercoppa Italiana squad.
The player took to social media to express his disappointment. Apparently, Lazio are unhappy with the player’s decision to not renew his deal and therefore they chose to leave him out for an important game. This development will certainly be a boost for Spurs and Keita’s other suitors.
Keita wrote on Twitter: “The lack of a call-up for the Super Cup Final has profoundly hurt me. It is the first important match of the season, for which I had prepared and was ready for action. The decision made by the club, which evidently had nothing to do with purely sporting criteria, puts me in a psychologically uncomfortable position and right now I don’t know how to evaluate the consequences of that.”
According to Daily Mirror, Tottenham, West Ham, Juventus and Monaco are interested in signing the Serie A star this summer but the player prefers a move to Juventus.
The report adds that Lazio are not ready to sell their star player to a title rival. In that case, Spurs could have a genuine chance of signing him.
Keita scored 18 goals for Lazio last season and he would be an outstanding addition to Pochettino’s side. He would solve Tottenham’s attacking issues like the lack of width and pace. Keita’s flair would add some unpredictability to Tottenham’s attack as well.