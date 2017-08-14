Tottenham set to sign Davinson Sanchez by Tuesday

Tottenham are looking to sign the Ajax centre back Davinson Sanchez this summer and it appears that a deal might be close.
The Colombian was left out of Ajax’s squad for the match against Heracles. Apparently, the player is not 100% focused right now.
According to Daily Mirror, Spurs are now in advanced talks with Ajax for the South American and the deal should be completed by Tuesday.
Spurs are prepared to seal a £30m move for the defender but Ajax are thought to be holding out for £35m. The Dutch giants turned down an opening offer of £20m for the player earlier.
Pochettino wants to improve his defence this summer and signing Sanchez would be a masterstroke. The Colombian is very young and is already one of the most sought after defenders in Europe. He could develop into a world class player under Pochettino’s guidance.
Sanchez can play as a centre back as well as a right back and he could fill in as a replacement for Kyle Walker. Furthermore, he would be vital for Spurs during injuries as well.
Also, the Londoners are looking to sell Kevin Wimmer this summer and Sanchez could plug that gap in the squad.
Spurs are yet to sign a player this summer and it seems that Sanchez could be their first summer signing. Pochettino is also interested in the likes of Keita and Barkley.