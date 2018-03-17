Tottenham set to offer Heung-Min Son a new deal

Tottenham are set to offer a new deal to Heung-Min Son.
The 25-year-old forward has developed into a key player for Pochettino and the Londoners are prepared to secure his long-term future at the club.
Son’s current deal expires in 2020 and Premier League side will open talks with the player’s representatives in the coming weeks regarding the extension.
The former Leverkusen star has scored 18 goals so far this season and he will be hoping to guide his side to a trophy this year. The Londoners have a good chance of winning the FA Cup.
Son is in red-hot form right now and he has managed to score 7 goals in his last 4 appearances.
With Harry Kane injured, Son will be a crucial player for Tottenham in the coming weeks. The fans will be delighted to see that Spurs are doing everything they can to keep their best players.
Tottenham will be hoping to keep Toby Alderweireld at the club as well. However, the Belgian is yet to agree on an extension.