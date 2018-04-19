Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham set to extend Erik Lamela’s deal, fans react on Twitter

Tottenham set to extend Erik Lamela’s deal, fans react on Twitter

19 April, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are looking to extend Erik Lamela’s stay at the club for another year.

The Argentine playmaker has recovered from his persistent hip injury and he has forced his way into Pochettino’s first team plans.

Lamela’s contract expires at the end of next season and Tottenham have the option to trigger a one-year extension. According to reports, Spurs are set to extend his contract.

The Argentine joined Tottenham in 2013 for a fee of around £27 million. However, he hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a key star at the club.

It will be interesting to see whether the winger manages to rediscover his form next year. Lamela was very highly rated during his time at Roma.

Reacting to the news of Lamela’s extension, Tottenham fans shared their disappointment on Twitter. It is clear that the Argentine has failed to win over the fans during his time at the club.

Here is how the Spurs fans reacted to the news.

 

Wolves looking to sign Anderson Talisca this summer
Burnley vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com