Tottenham set to extend Erik Lamela’s deal, fans react on Twitter

Tottenham are looking to extend Erik Lamela’s stay at the club for another year.
The Argentine playmaker has recovered from his persistent hip injury and he has forced his way into Pochettino’s first team plans.
Lamela’s contract expires at the end of next season and Tottenham have the option to trigger a one-year extension. According to reports, Spurs are set to extend his contract.
The Argentine joined Tottenham in 2013 for a fee of around £27 million. However, he hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a key star at the club.
It will be interesting to see whether the winger manages to rediscover his form next year. Lamela was very highly rated during his time at Roma.
Reacting to the news of Lamela’s extension, Tottenham fans shared their disappointment on Twitter. It is clear that the Argentine has failed to win over the fans during his time at the club.
Here is how the Spurs fans reacted to the news.
For a second there i thought it was gong to say he’s being shipped out. Got all excited.
— Gary Chapman (@Gazby77) April 18, 2018
do we have to
— Elliot (@thfccheeseroom) April 18, 2018
I only saw him a few times this season, but compared to how he was when he first came, quite lightweight, he seemed much more aggressive the games this season.
— Peanutbrain (@Peanutbrain6) April 18, 2018
Seriously?! Get rid and keep Dembele and Alderwierald instead.
— Paul Anderson (@PJAnderson0252) April 18, 2018
Sell him hes shit
— king yid (@Dan_BSM) April 18, 2018
Please don’t!
— sabina nardell (@lillun6) April 18, 2018
Great news. Will improve our chances of winning the Premiership……..not
— Steve Hall (@geordiespur) April 18, 2018