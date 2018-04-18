Tottenham send scouts to watch Ricardo Pereira

Tottenham are interested in signing the Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira this summer.
The 24-year-old can play as a winger as well as a right back and the Londoners have been keeping tabs on him this season.
As per the reports, Tottenham sent scouts to watch the Portuguese defender in action on Sunday.
Pochettino’s interest in a right back is no surprise really. The likes of Trippier and Aurier have been very mediocre this season and the Londoners will be looking to address that weakness over the summer.
Pereira is very highly rated at Porto and the Portuguese giants will not want to lose a key player. If Tottenham want to sign the player, they will have to pay over the odds for him.
The Premier League giants tried to sign Pereira last summer as well but they never quite managed to pull it off. It will be interesting to see whether Levy is willing to break the bank for the 24-year-old this time around.