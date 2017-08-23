Tottenham Roundup: Latest on Kyle Walker-Peters and Paulo Gazzaniga

Tottenham have agreed on a new deal with the highly talented right back Kyle Walker-Peters.
We are delighted to announce that @KyleLPeters has signed a new contract with the Club until 2020. ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/q3J2Qy3f6A
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017
The 20-year-old full back was exceptional on his Premier League debut against Newcastle United on the opening day of the season. He was later named as the man of the match as well.
Pochettino will be delighted to have agreed on an extension with the player. Walker-Peters is rated very highly by the Spurs coaching staff and the defender is expected to become a leading first team star in future.
The young defender has represented his country at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels. He also played a key role in England’s 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup triumph in June.
Speaking to the club’s media after the agreement, Walker-Peters revealed that he is delighted to have extended his contract with his boyhood club.
Meanwhile, Spurs have signed the South American keeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton this afternoon.
We are delighted to announce the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton. #WelcomePaulo pic.twitter.com/HShMXKNGdu
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017
The Argentine has been officially presented as a Tottenham player and he will wear the number 22 shirt this season.
The former Valencia player worked with Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff at Southampton.
Gazzaniga was on loan at Spanish side Rayo Vallecano last season, where he played on 22 occasions.