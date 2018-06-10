Tottenham release five players, Pritchard and Loft among departures

Tottenham submitted their released list to the Premier League, which reveals they have released five players this summer, including midfielder Joe Pritchard and striker Ryan Loft. Christian Maghoma, Luke O’Reilly and Nicholas Tsaroulla were the other three players on their way out.
Tottenham Hotspur’s released list
- Loft, Ryan
- Maghoma, Christian
- O’Reilly, Luke Patrick
- Pritchard, Joe Cameron
- Tsaroulla, Nicholas
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t let any first-team players of importance leave this summer. The Londoners tied up new deals for all those who were out of contract in 2018 and allowed the ones who were surplus to requirements to leave.
Tottenham Hotspur’s retained list (Premier League)
- Alderweireld, Toby Albertine
- Alli, Bamidele Jermaine
- Amos, Luke Ayodele
- Aurier, Serge
- Austin, Brandon Anthony
- Bennetts, Keanan Chidozie (extended)
- Brown, Jaden (extended)
- Carter-Vickers, Cameron
- Davies, Benjamin Thomas
- De Bie, Jonathan
- Dembele, Mousa
- Dier, Eric Jeremy Edgar
- Dinzeyi, Jonathan Toko Lema
- Duncan, Dylan
- Edwards, Marcus
- Eriksen, Christian
- Eyoma, Timothy Joel
- Foyth, Juan Marcos
- Freeman, Charlie
- Gazzaniga, Paulo Dino
- Georgiou, Anthony Michael
- Glover, Thomas William
- Harrison, Shayon (extended)
- Heung-Min, Son
- Hinds, Tariq Devontae Aaron
- Janssen, Vincent Petrus Anna
- Kane, Harry
- Lamela, Erik
- Llorente Torres, Fernando Javier
- Lloris, Hugo
- Marsh, George Owen
- Nkoudou Mbida, Georges-Kevin
- Oakley-Boothe, Tashan
- Ogilvie, Connor Stuart
- Onomah, Joshua
- Patterson, Phoenix MacLaren
- Reynolds, Jamie Joe
- Rodrigues Moura da, Lucas
- Roles, Jack
- Rose, Daniel Lee
- Sanchez Mina, Davinson
- Shashoua, Samuel
- Sissoko, Moussa
- Skipp, Oliver William
- Sterling, Kazaiah
- Tanganga, Japhat Manzambi (extended)
- Tracey, Shilow (offer)
- Trippier, Kieran John
- Vertonghen, Jan
- Vorm, Michel (extended)
- Walker-Peters, Kyle
- Walkes, Anton
- Wanyama, Victor
- Whiteman, Alfie
- Winks, Harry