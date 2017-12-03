Tottenham ready to sell Danny Rose for £45 million

Tottenham are willing to sell Danny Rose to their Premier League rivals for the right price.
According to Daily Star, Pochettino will sanction the sale of the English left back for a fee of £45m.
The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in the player and it will be interesting to see whether Rose’s suitors make a move for him in January.
Daily Star believe that Chelsea are monitoring the player’s situation as well.
Spurs are willing to sell him next month as well as the end of the season. Apparently, Pochettino only wants players who are committed.
Rose criticised the club’s ambitions and their transfer policy earlier this season and that has not gone down too well with the Argentine manager.
Both City and United require a top class left back in January and Rose would be terrific for them.
As for Spurs, they have been using Davies as their starting left back up until now and it will be interesting to see if they sign someone else when the transfer window reopens.
The Londoners were linked with Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon during the summer.