Tottenham ready to sanction £44 million move for Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld for £44 million.
The 29-year-old’s current contract expires in 2019 and Spurs have held talks with the defender over a new deal.
The club holds an option to extend his contract for another year, but a £25m release clause would kick in with any extension.
Belgian media outlet HLN has now claimed that Spurs have gone cool on the idea over extending Alderweireld’s stay in London and that they are willing to sanction a transfer.
Alderweireld began his professional career at Ajax, where he won three consecutive Eredivisie titles.
He moved to Atletico Madrid in 2013 and went on to win La Liga and reach the Champions League final in his first season with the club.
A full international since 2009, Alderweireld has earned over 60 caps for Belgium and represented his country at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.
Spurs are believed to have offered the defender over £100,000 a week, but he is looking for more.
Given the size of fee and salary involved it is questionable whether a player of Alderweireld’s age represents value for money for United.
Ream Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti have both been linked with a move to Old Trafford and both appeal as significantly better options than Alderweireld.