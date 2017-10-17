Tottenham ready to rival Arsenal for Paris Saint-Germain star

Tottenham and Arsenal are on alert after it was revealed that Adrien Rabiot is yet to open talks regarding a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to tie the influential midfielder down to a longer deal with his current contract due to expire in 2019.
The London rivals could move for the 22-year-old following reports by L’Equipe that discussions over a new deal with PSG have yet to start.
Rabiot has featured in every league game this season, but it’s understood that he is unhappy playing in a defensive midfield role.
The French midfielder has scored 19 goals in 169 appearances for PSG, helping the team to three Ligue 1 titles, the French Cup twice and the French League Cup three times.
Liverpool have also been linked with Rabiot, but Tottenham would appear his most likely destination should he choose to leave PSG.
Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino previously tried to sign the French international on loan, and a permanent move would be a huge statement of intent with the club set to move into their new stadium next summer.
Pochettino does have plenty of midfield options, but his pursuit of Everton’s Ross Barkley highlights the fact that he is still looking to make improvements and Rabiot would undoubtedly be a quality addition.