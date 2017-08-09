Tottenham ready to cash in on Vincent Janssen

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has been linked with a move away from the Premier League and it appears that the Londoners are ready to cash in on him as well.
According to Daily Mirror, Marseille are interested in the former Eredivisie forward.
Janssen failed to impress Mauricio Pochettino last season and Spurs are looking at other attacking options in the market now. Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao has been linked with a move to Tottenham.
Janssen cost Spurs £17million last summer but the Dutchman has struggled to adapt to life in England. The former Alkmaar forward scored just six goals all season, only two of which were scored in the Premier League.
Pochettino is looking for a backup to Harry Kane and Janssen is simply not the solution. It will be interesting to see if the likes of Marseille submit a formal offer for the player now.
However, it seems highly unlikely that Spurs will manage to recoup most of what they paid for the player. Even in this inflated market, Spurs will need to cut their losses and move on.
Janssen has not got too many suitors and therefore it will be hard for the selling club to drive the price up. Serie A outfit Lazio are monitoring his situation along with Marseille, but they are interested in a loan move rather than a permanent one.