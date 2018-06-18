Tottenham ready to bid £35m for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham are keen on signing the Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
The highly-rated Frenchman had a very good season with Lyon last year and he will be expected to replace the likes of Wanyama at Spurs.
Ndombele is one of the best talents in France right now and signing him would be quite a coup for the Londoners.
As per the reports, Tottenham are prepared to pay around £35m for the powerful midfielder. They have already opened talks to sign the midfielder but the French outfit have informed Daniel Levy that Ndombele is not for sale.
Ndombele is owned by Amiens but Lyon have an option to sign him permanently for €8 million, plus a possible €250,000 in bonuses and 20% of any profit made from future sales.
After the kind of season he had last year, it is extremely likely that Lyon will sign him permanently.
It will be interesting to see whether they are open to selling him this summer for a big profit. The report adds that Lyon might consider offers that are above the €60m mark.
Ndombele would be an upgrade on Wanyama because of his technical ability and composure on the ball. The Frenchman is excellent in a high pressing game and he would suit Pochettino’s style of play.