Tottenham ‘reach agreement’ for Bale, transfer figure is unconfirmed

According to Don Balon, Tottenham Hotspur have an ‘agreement between player and club’ that could see Gareth Bale leaving Real Madrid for a return to London this summer. The £350k-per-week star has been linked with a Bernabéu exit after falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane in the Champions League.
Bale joined Real from Tottenham in 2013 and has gone on to make 187 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 144 goals. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his time at the Bernabéu, however, making just 125 appearances from a possible 189 which has led to other players nailing down a starting place ahead of him – Isco and Lucas Vazquez.
Zidane has afforded the Welsh international just one start in Real’s six Champions League knockout games this season, having missed four of their group stage encounters through injury. Bale’s long-term future is in doubt as a result, especially as Los Blancos are being linked with like-for-like replacements – Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Tottenham have always been fond of their former player and are believed to be keen to bring him back to London this summer. Despite having a strict wage policy, Don Balon say the Premier League outfit have agreed personal terms with Bale but just need to meet Florentino Perez’s £87.5m asking price.
Stats from Transfermarkt.