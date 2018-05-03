Tottenham star linked with £100 million move to Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a big money move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The 26-year-old is an integral part of Spurs’ starting XI, but the Daily Express has claimed that PSG are lining up a £100 million offer for his services this summer.
The Dane joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013 for £12.5m.
He has made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions and has built up an excellent understanding with star striker Harry Kane.
Eriksen has scored 10 goals in 34 Premier League games this season, once again helping Spurs to the brink of qualification to the Champions League.
Incoming PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has been tasked with building a side capable of challenging for Europe’s top club competition and Eriksen is seen as a key part of his future plans.
PSG sauntered to this season’s Ligue 1 title, but they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the round of 16.
Spurs’ manager Mauricio Pochettino would be reluctant to see Eriksen sold, although the club does have a history of letting players go if the price is right.